What are the activities in ROTC?

The events for the competition are the APFT, an obstacle course, one rope bridge, a patrolling exam, orienteering course, M16 marksmanship, M16 weapons disassembly/reassembly, concluding with a 10 km ruck march.

What is the goal of ROTC?

The purpose of the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) is to develop selected college-educated men and women for positions of responsibility as officers in the Active Army, Army Reserve and National Guard.

Is ROTC free?

How Can ROTC Help Pay for College? High school students who apply for an ROTC program are eligible for scholarships covering the full cost of tuition, fees and textbooks for four years, plus a monthly stipend for personal expenses.

Can you apply for multiple ROTC scholarships?

Three Possible ROTC Scholarships A specific college may accept the scholarships of one, two or all three military branches. There are many more applicants each year than available scholarships, so applying for more than one could increase your chances of being awarded a ROTC full-ride college education.

What are the expectations of Jrotc?

JROTC is designed to teach high school students the value of citizenship, leadership, service to the community, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment, while instilling in them self-esteem, teamwork, and self-discipline.

What should I wear to my ROTC interview?

A blazer, button-down, khakis and nice shoes will be fine. If you’re comfortable in a tie, go for it. They’re looking at the person first and foremost. Granted, clothes can make a person, but if it appears that you dressed with the thought that “I have an ROTC interview,” you’re making a good impression.

Do ROTC students go to bootcamp?

Enrolling in Army ROTC is not, strictly speaking, joining the Army. You will not be sent to boot camp. Enrolling in the ROTC Basic Course (the first two years of college) does NOT obligate you to serve unless you have also received a scholarship.

How can ROTC help you in the future?

By participating in ROTC concurrently with your college education, you can enter the reserves or active duty forces with advanced ranking. Additionally, ROTC provides money for college tuition. The ROTC program provides world-class leadership development, as well as valuable team building and networking opportunities.

What can student expect to learn by taking ROTC?

The specific skills you receive in Army ROTC will include things like leadership development, military skills, and adventure training. This will take place both in the classroom and in the field, but you will have a normal daily schedule like all college students.

What colleges have the best ROTC programs?

