Does ROTC go to bootcamp?

Enrolling in Army ROTC is not, strictly speaking, joining the Army. You will not be sent to boot camp. Enrolling in the ROTC Basic Course (the first two years of college) does NOT obligate you to serve unless you have also received a scholarship.

What can students expect to learn by taking ROTC?

The specific skills you receive in Army ROTC will include things like leadership development, military skills, and adventure training. This will take place both in the classroom and in the field, but you will have a normal daily schedule like all college students.

What does ROTC pay for?

How Can ROTC Help Pay for College? High school students who apply for an ROTC program are eligible for scholarships covering the full cost of tuition, fees and textbooks for four years, plus a monthly stipend for personal expenses.

Is ROTC real military?

With the exception of the Coast Guard and Marines Corps, all U.S. military branches have ROTC and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs serving thousands of students across the country. While the Marine Corps does not have its own program, Navy ROTC graduates can join the Marine Corps.

What do you do after ROTC?

There’s a reason ROTC Cadets go on to become governors, presidents and CEOs. After Army ROTC, you will have what it takes to balance working with both civilians and enlisted personnel, instilling confidence as an Officer, a leader, a trainer and a mentor.

Do ROTC cadets get dog tags?

You should be issued dog tags by your school, not by the ID card office at your local post. You can go to the DEERS office at your local post and get a military ID, but it is an IRR ID (Green). Cadets that go on CULP and CTLT can also get CACs.

Can ROTC cadets be married?

You can contract as a scholarship or non-scholarship cadet if you are married. If you are married and have a child you can contract. If you are single and have a child that you have any custody of, you cannot contract.

Do ROTC cadets get military discounts?

If you have an ID you are a contracted cadet and the army already owns you, don’t feel bad about getting a discount on some Oakleys with your AKO. If you’ve got a CAC or other military ID, places will give you the usual discount.

Is it hard to get into ROTC?

It is easy to get into US Army ROTC. Before you commit, ROTC is very easy to join and widely considered an ‘easy grade’. Some join for just this reason, although it is considered elective college credit. If you are a high school senior, you can apply for a 4-year scholarship.

What rank does ROTC give you?

Army ROTC graduates are commissioned as U.S. Army Second Lieutenants. They then receive specialized training in one of 17 different Army branches.

Can you do ROTC without joining the military?

Students who enroll in ROTC don’t join the Army. They take an ROTC class for which they receive credit. It’s considered a college elective.

Do ROTC cadets get paid over the summer?

You will be paid for summer training. You will receive your stipend during the whole summer after your junior year, but since you aren’t receive the stipend and summer training pay simultaneously, the army will take the stipend money back out of your account for the period of time during which you were at training.

Does ROTC do drug tests?

A previous medical history of alcohol and drug abuse disqualifies applicants. No drug use is permitted. Legal alcohol consumption is permitted while off duty. NRTOC members are subject to periodic urinalysis tests.

What do I need to take to ROTC interview?

Bring 2 copies of your resume. One for you one for the Officer. Bring a copy of everything you already submitted for your application including a copy (unofficial) of your HS transcript and those couple of forms you need to sign. You may not need any of them, but it is better to be prepared.

Does ROTC pay for summer classes?

The ROTC scholarship only covers for semesters in which you are actively in ROTC; which is Fall and Spring. It does not cover Summer. You can get classes covered in the summer.

Are ROTC cadets considered veterans?

To be considered a veteran, the student must have been released from active duty. Students who are currently attending a US military academy and ROTC students are not considered veterans.

Can ROTC cadets wear uniform in public?

JROTC cadets are generally allowed to wear their uniforms in public while traveling to and from school or to and from, and at, JROTC events outside of school like parades, and military balls.

Can you complete ROTC in 2 years?

Prospective Army officers may complete ROTC officer training in two or four years and graduate ready to lead Army recruits. Students may participate in Army ROTC during their first two years of college (Army ROTC Basic Course) without incurring any service obligation.

Do ROTC students get paid?

All cadets receive a monthly stipend to assist with living expenses once they contract with the Air Force, which occurs at the start of their junior year or when they activate a scholarship. Stipends are $300-500 a month depending on the cadet’s year in the AFROTC program.

Can you enlist at a higher rank?

Depending upon pre-military training or post-high school education, a recruit can actually join the military at a higher rank than the typical E-1 ranking where most members of the military begin. All recruits in boot camp are considered to be E-1s for administrative and training purposes.

Do ROTC cadets go to basic?

All personal go to basic training. The ROTC cadets that get accepted to the Officers Canadate Schools do not go to the basic boot camp. It is a watered-down version of basic training that is only four weeks long. All cadets who will attend the ROTC Advanced Course during the summer after their junior year.

Can ROTC cadets date each other?

ROTC Cadets dating each other is not fraternization.

What should I ask my ROTC recruiter?

