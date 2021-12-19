How do you cite a website with no author in an essay?

When a source has no known author, use a shortened title of the work instead of an author name. Place the title in quotation marks if it’s a short work (such as an article) or italicize it if it’s a longer work (e.g. plays, books, television shows, entire Web sites) and provide a page number if it is available.

Are citations double spaced?

In MLA style, all the sources you cite throughout the text of your paper are listed together in full in the Works Cited section, which comes after the main text of your paper. Spacing: Like the rest of your paper, this page should be double-spaced and have 1-inch margins (don’t skip an extra line between citations).

Does Work Cited have to be on a separate page?

Your Works Cited page should be on a separate page at the end of your document. Center the title Works Cited at the top of the page. The first line of each entry on your Works Cited page should be one inch from the edge of the page (flush with the margin).

Does Works Cited count for word count?

Word count includes everything in the main body of the text (including headings, tables, citations, quotes, lists, etc). The list of references, appendices and footnotes2 are NOT included in the word count unless it is clearly stated in the coursework instructions that the module is an exception to this rule.

How do you align a works cited page?

Alignment: The first line of each citation should align with the left margin (1″ from left side). Each subsequent line should indent a 1/2″ from the first line. Line Spacing: Double space each line of the works cited page.

How is works cited arranged?

In general, works cited lists are arranged alphabetically by the author’s last name. If the author is unknown, entries are alphabetized by the first word in their titles (note, however, to drop A, An, or The). Titles of books, periodicals, newspapers, and films are italicized.

What if there is no author in a website cite APA?

Citations are placed in the context of discussion using the author’s last name and date of publication. When a work has no identified author, cite in text the first few words of the article title using double quotation marks, “headline-style” capitalization, and the year.